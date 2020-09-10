State Ed Commissioner visits Clinton, Campbell schools; Department debuts new COVID tool

Penny Schwinn

Tennessee’s Commissioner of Education, Penny Schwinn, made three stops in East Tennessee on Wednesday as part of whirlwind, mini-tour of school systems.

One of those stops was at Clinton Elementary School, where Schwinn praised the three-school city system for its reopening efforts, which so far have yielded no positive tests for COVID-19 among either students or staff members. While at CES, Schwinn also spent time in a few classrooms and interacted with students and staff alike.

The commissioner’s trip to East Tennessee also included stops at LaFollette Middle School in Campbell County and a school in Union County.

Wednesday’s visit coincided with the slightly-delayed rollout of the Department of Education’s new COVID-19 tracking dashboard that, as the name implies, tracks and provides weekly updates on the virus for schools and districts across the state.

As of Wednesday afternoon’s rollout, the dashboard was not reporting data on every school district in Tennessee, but officials say they decided to go ahead and launch it after receiving data from over half of the 147 school systems across the state. Officials had announced earlier in the week that the launch needed to be delayed due to technical issues with reporting for numerous schools.

TDOE expects the dashboard to be up and running in full by September 22

In Clinton City Schools, the state dashboard reflects no positive tests among students or staff.

The Oak Ridge City School system reports that there are between one and five cases among students and staff alike this week.

The Morgan County School system reports a total of seven cases among students and fewer than five cases reported by staff members.

As of Thursday morning (9/10/20), neither Campbell nor Roane county’s data had been uploaded to the state dashboard.

The dashboard displays information reported by districts about the number of weekly positive COVID-19 cases by district. The department said the sharing of student information is fiercely protected by federal privacy laws, so schools with fewer than 50 students will not be reported on the dashboard.

