John E. Lawson, South Carolina (formerly of Oak Ridge)

John E. Lawson, age 84 a former resident of Oak Ridge, passed away, Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Claiborne Medical Center. He was born December 30, 1935 in Knoxville, TN. John lived in Summerville, South Carolina and worked for Avco. He and his wife then moved to Tennessee where he worked as a welder for Dempster, K-25, and then retired from Y-12.

John enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a member of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Wilburn and Mary Lawson; by his wife, Ruth Lawson and by numerous brothers and sisters.

John is survived by sons: Roger Lawson and wife, Gladys of Oak Ridge and Scott Lawson and wife, Marivic of Karns and by grandchildren: Kendrick Lee, Kyshana Faye and Tristan.

Burial and graveside services with full military honors will be held, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12:00 noon with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs is proudly serving the Lawson family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

