Mildred Wright Snow, Kingston

Mildred Wright Snow, age 92, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center after a short illness. She was born October 4, 1927 in Roane County to the late John and Stella Wright. Mildred was a longtime member of Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church where she served as a faithful deacon’s wife and was active in the WMU for many years. Mildred enjoyed her family, church family and helping those in the Union Community. She also enjoyed traveling, Cades Cove, and especially reminiscing about her many vacations/road trips with her loving husband.
Preceded in death by Bob Snow, her husband of 73 years whom she dearly missed, and her parents and 3 brothers and 7 sisters.
SURVIVORS
Children Larry Snow & wife, Gloria of Kingston
Jerry Snow & wife, Brenda of Knoxville
Rita Snow Johnson of Kingston
Kathryn Snow Mount & husband, Rick of Kingston
Grandchildren Jennifer Snow Saganski & husband, Peter of Knoxville
Wes Snow of Alexandria, VA
Cindy Johnson Eskridge & husband, Keith of Kingston
Justin Snow & wife, Buffy of Knoxville
Jaime Snow Norman & husband, John of Oceanside, CA
Melissa Johnson Jenkins & husband, Shane of Knoxville
Bobby Reede Snow of Oak Ridge
Josh Mount & wife, Ketrin of Johnson City
Jonathan Mount & wife, Laura of Kingston
Great-grandchildren Johnny, Scout & Cora Norman
Sophia & Emma Saganski
Madelyn, Drew, & Gabe Snow
Jacob & Ben Eskridge
Michael & Jack Jenkins
Jackson, Alta, Orry, Duncan, & Declan Mount
Brother Joe Wright of Myrtle Beach, SC
Public viewing from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Fraker Funeral Home Chapel. Private Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Kingston Memorial Garden with Pastor David Acres & Rev. Ronnie Nickell officiating. Memorials may be made to Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 2734 Lawnville Road, Kingston, TN 37763. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.
Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.