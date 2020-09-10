Mildred Wright Snow, Kingston

Mildred Wright Snow, age 92, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center after a short illness.  She was born October 4, 1927 in Roane County to the late John and Stella Wright.  Mildred was a longtime member of Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church where she served as a faithful deacon’s wife and was active in the WMU for many years.  Mildred enjoyed her family, church family and helping those in the Union Community.  She also enjoyed traveling, Cades Cove, and especially reminiscing about her many vacations/road trips with her loving husband. 

Preceded in death by Bob Snow, her husband of 73 years whom she dearly missed, and her parents and 3 brothers and 7 sisters.

SURVIVORS

Children                                        Larry Snow & wife, Gloria of Kingston

                                                       Jerry Snow & wife, Brenda of Knoxville

                                                       Rita Snow Johnson of Kingston

                                                       Kathryn Snow Mount & husband, Rick of Kingston

Grandchildren                              Jennifer Snow Saganski & husband, Peter of Knoxville

                                                       Wes Snow of Alexandria, VA

                                                       Cindy Johnson Eskridge & husband, Keith of Kingston

                                                       Justin Snow & wife, Buffy of Knoxville

                                                       Jaime Snow Norman & husband, John of Oceanside, CA

                                                       Melissa Johnson Jenkins & husband, Shane of Knoxville

                                                       Bobby Reede Snow of Oak Ridge

                                                       Josh Mount & wife, Ketrin of Johnson City

                                                       Jonathan Mount & wife, Laura of Kingston

Great-grandchildren                   Johnny, Scout & Cora Norman

                                                       Sophia & Emma Saganski

                                                       Madelyn, Drew, & Gabe Snow

                                                       Jacob & Ben Eskridge

                                                       Michael & Jack Jenkins

                                                       Jackson, Alta, Orry, Duncan, & Declan Mount

Brother                                          Joe Wright of Myrtle Beach, SC

Public viewing from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Fraker Funeral Home Chapel.  Private Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Kingston Memorial Garden with Pastor David Acres & Rev. Ronnie Nickell officiating.  Memorials may be made to Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 2734 Lawnville Road, Kingston, TN 37763.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

