Elsie Jo Ferguson Boles, Rockwood

Mrs. Elsie Jo Ferguson Boles, age 83, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at her residence. She was born October 27, 1936 in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was a member of the North Rockwood Baptist Church and was a former longtime member of the Mountain View Church of Christ, both of Rockwood. She was a retired Food Steward from the Tennessee Department of Corrections, working at both the Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary and the Morgan County Regional Prison. Elsie enjoyed painting; showing dogs, especially Welsh Springer Spaniels; and dancing with her grandchildren. She especially loved going to church and praising the Lord, where she would “Raise the Roof”.

Mrs. Boles was preceded in death by her parents, John Henry Ferguson and Flossie Marie Kirkland Ferguson; husband, Charles Edd “Sub” Boles, Sr.; great-granddaughter, Braylee Brown; sister, Flo Holloway; brothers, Charles “Bud” Ferguson and Glen “Dolly” Ferguson; and several other brothers and sisters who died as children.

Survivors include: Son & Daughter-in-law:Charles “Buddy” & Lisa Boles of Harriman, TN Daughter & Son-in-law:Sonja & Bobby Joe Headrick of Rockwood, TN Grandchildren:Audrey Boles of Harriman, TN Naomi Boles of Harriman, TN Charlie Boles of Harriman, TN Tiffany Whittenbarger & husband, Shane of Harriman, TN Erica Brown & husband, Tyler of Harriman, TN Ethan Headrick & wife, Haley of Rockwood, TN Sarah Headrick of Rockwood, TN Great Grandchildren:Haley WhittenbargerIsabella Whittenbarger AkiyahHeadrick Carter Brown Brothers:Floyd Ferguson of Rockwood, TN Everette Ferguson of Rockwood, TN Ben Ferguson of Rockwood, TN Sister:Martha Hamby & husband, Robert of Rockwood, TN And several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the North Rockwood Baptist Church; 1300 N. Gateway Avenue; Rockwood, TN 37854. Funeral services will follow on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. from the North Rockwood Baptist Church with Bro. Ben Whittenbarger officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Elsie Jo Ferguson Boles.

