37% of U.S. Broadband Homes Have Cut the Cord What does this mean to BBB Communications?

This is a commentary by BBB TV-12 about an article found on NextTV.com. The importance of this article shows the decline of cable homes that have cut the cord and now are streaming their TV only. And what does that mean to BBB Communications? Well, if there are no more cable homes, then our channel ceases to exist. All the local programming will be gone. You won’t be able to see your son on the football field, your daughter on The Locker Room Chat, or find out the latest news in the area.

You see, BBB Communications is a Cable only station, meaning we don’t broadcast over the air (OTA) and the only way to watch us 24/7 is via Comcast Cable Channel 12 (230 in some areas).

We are a leased access TV station, meaning we lease the air time from Comcast. There are other types of Access stations, like Channel 15 and 95, they are EG or Educational Government Access stations. Knoxville has a PEG station, which is Public Access and Educational and Government. All of those stations are non-commercial stations and have strict guidelines to follow. Leased Access is more commercial.

With all that said, if cable homes continue to go away, so will BBB TV-12. However, we do have an option for you that have cut the cord already. We can be found on Roku, AppleTV and FireTV streaming devices, plus on our website. Actually, the feed on those devices is actually better than our Comcast feed and it doesn’t have all the heavy processing to digitize the signal.

How do you find us on those devices? Simple. Just search for BoxCast on your device, add that channel, then inside of BoxCast search BBB Communications (usually pops up with the 3-B’s), and that’s it! You’re now ready to watch Live and recorded programming, just by adding the BoxCast Channel to your device.

Still not comfortable adding BoxCast? Here is a video that I made to help you add us on the Roku. I’ve still not made one for the FireTV or Apple TV, but both are very similar.

Several people have asked me how to get BBB TV-12 on the Roku. So I've made this video to show you how to add the #BoxCast channel to your Roku, then how to find BBB TV-12 once you're in the BoxCast Channel. This pretty much goes for the FireStick and AppleTV, but I'll try to make a video for both of those when I can. I have a FireTV Stick but I don't have AppleTV, but maybe my dad (Joe Jones) will help me with that one. I hope you add us on the Roku, especially if you've cut the cord and ditched cable TV, that way you can still get all of our Local Programming right on your TV instead of your phone. If you have any questions, please just send me a message and I'll help you out the best I can. Posted by Brad Jones on Monday, May 4, 2020

We ask that if you’re cutting cable that you consider adding us on your streaming device because we really want to be here to continue bringing you great local programming.

Here is the link to the story on NextTV.com about the cutting of cable.

https://www.nexttv.com/news/37-of-us-broadband-homes-have-cut-the-cord

