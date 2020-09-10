ACSO Awarded Mental Health Transportation Grant

Brad Jones 4 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 52 Views

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded $165,000 from the Tennessee Department of Finance to contract with third-party’s who provide mental health transportation. The grant does not require a county match and will solely be used by the Sheriff’s Office. Under current state law, the Sheriff’s Office is required to transport mental health patients to facilities across the state once they are evaluated and committed by a physician at Methodist Medical Center. The law does allow for third-party providers, but most departments do not have the funding to pay for that. The grant will allow the Sheriff and his staff to contract with a provider to transport majority of the requests that are made.

Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker

The Tennessee Sheriff’s Association and many other organizations played a significant role in getting the state to allocate funding for this need. “Our office has seen a huge uptick in mental health transports, especially during the pandemic. There are days we are transporting 7-9 patients from Knoxville to Memphis. As you can imagine, this places a heavy burden on our deputies” Sheriff Russell Barker stated. Normally, transports are handled by transportation officers or patrol deputies “It really becomes an issue when the shift is very busy with calls and a transport for middle or west Tennessee comes through. It’s a juggling act” Barked stated.

The Sheriff was excited to get this news and praised the efforts of Director of Administrative Services, Tyler Mayes. “Tyler did a great job writing this grant for our office and securing the funding. He made a strong case as to why Anderson County is unique and in need of this funding Barker concluded.

Sheriff Barker and Director Mayes are in the process of executing a contract with a transport provider and hope to be up and running by early October.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Exciting new afterschool program launched at Norris Elementary

Reprinted from the Norris Bulletin Thanks to a grant from the Department of Education, Norris …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: