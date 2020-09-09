David Lawrence Human, Harriman

News Department 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 44 Views

David Lawrence Human, age 76 of Harriman, Tennessee, went to be with his Lord on Monday, September 7, 2020. He was married to his loving wife, Lois (Rayburn) Human, for 50 years; and they had three children together (DJ, Penny & JT). David was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, and riding four-wheelers. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy where he served in Vietnam. He was very passionate about his Tennessee Vols football and basketball teams. David worked at the TVA Watts Bar Nuclear Plant followed by over 20 years at the Goody’s Corporation from which he retired.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Thomas and Reese (Weaver) Human, and daughter: Lois “Penny” Pope. Survivors include wife: Lois Rayburn Human, sons: DJ (Karen) Human of Harriman, JT (Amanda) Human of Kingston, grandchildren: Blake and Brody Pope, JC (Sierra) and Chandler Human, and son-in-law: David Pope.

Graveside service will be 1:00 pm Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Piney Grove Cemetery, with Reverend Randy Griffis officiating.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Shriners Medical Center – Lexington c/o Development Department at 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508. Donors should include the “David L. Human Memorial” in the memo line of the check.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Human Family.

About News Department

Check Also

Nora Yvonne Tweed, Rockwood

Nora Yvonne Tweed, age 65, of Rockwood passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at her home.  …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: