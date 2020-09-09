David Lawrence Human, Harriman

David Lawrence Human, age 76 of Harriman, Tennessee, went to be with his Lord on Monday, September 7, 2020. He was married to his loving wife, Lois (Rayburn) Human, for 50 years; and they had three children together (DJ, Penny & JT). David was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, and riding four-wheelers. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy where he served in Vietnam. He was very passionate about his Tennessee Vols football and basketball teams. David worked at the TVA Watts Bar Nuclear Plant followed by over 20 years at the Goody’s Corporation from which he retired.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Thomas and Reese (Weaver) Human, and daughter: Lois “Penny” Pope. Survivors include wife: Lois Rayburn Human, sons: DJ (Karen) Human of Harriman, JT (Amanda) Human of Kingston, grandchildren: Blake and Brody Pope, JC (Sierra) and Chandler Human, and son-in-law: David Pope.

Graveside service will be 1:00 pm Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Piney Grove Cemetery, with Reverend Randy Griffis officiating.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Shriners Medical Center – Lexington c/o Development Department at 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508. Donors should include the “David L. Human Memorial” in the memo line of the check.



Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Human Family.

