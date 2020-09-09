David Lynn Thomas, Ball Play

David Lynn Thomas, age 73, of Ball Play, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, September 7, 2020 at 2:32 A.M. He was a member of Ball Play Ebenezer Baptist Church. David retired from Vestal Manufacturing in Sweetwater after 42 years of service. He loved to hunt and fish and spoil his “little heroes -grandchildren”.

Preceded in death by his parents: Reece and Mae Thomas, father-in-law and mother-in-law: Virgil and Imogene King, brothers: Buddy Harold Thomas, and Jack Thomas.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years: Marie King Thomas, of Ball Play, sons: Tim Thomas, and Harold Stafford, of Winter Haven, Fl., daughter and son-in-law: LeAnne and Greg Tallent, of Ball Play, granddaughter and grandson-in-law: Brittany and Evan “Tater” Franklin, grandchildren: Jordon Tallent, Logan Tallent, Landon “Boss Man” Tallent, Gracie Lawson, Jamie Dotson, great-grandchildren: Iva and Harper Franklin, all of Ball Play, brothers and sisters-in-law: Jarvis and Mary Lou Thomas, of Tellico Plains, Taylor and Ellen Thomas, Roger and Cherry Thomas, Johnny and Angie Thomas, all of Ball Play, sisters and brothers-in-law: Betty and Tom Boatman, of Maryville, Sue and Garry Roberts, of Ball Play, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Mae Burris, of Ball Play, Vina Cooke, of Charlotte, NC., Richard King, of Chatsworth, GA., Mary King, of Bessemer City, NC., Vera King, of Flagstaff, AZ., several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Ball Play Ebenezer Baptist Church from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Mike Blair officiating. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. Please practice social distancing and follow all CDC guidelines.

Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, in charge of arrangements.

www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

