Tony Ray Jones, Harriman

Mr. Tony Ray Jones, age 64 of Harriman, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, TN. He was born on March 23rd, 1956 in Roane County. He worked for a number of years for Roane State Community College. Everyone loved him.

He is preceded in death by his parents: John William Walter Jones & Mary Jane Loden Jones; Sisters: Patricia “Sissie” Miller, Betty Tinch, Opal Lynn, and Faye Brown. He is survived by:

Sister: Bobbie Sue Ooten of Harriman, TN

Brother: Mike Pogue of Rockwood, TN

Sisters: Laura Miles of Knoxville, TN

Peggy Brown of Washington

Debbie Pogue of Harriman, TN

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 11th, 2020 from 11:00 am till 12:00 pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Graveside and interment services will follow in the Piney Grove Cemetery in Midtown, TN with Pastor Larry Tilley Officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Tony Ray Jones.

