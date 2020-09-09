Linda Sue Rector, Rockwood

Linda Sue Rector, age 72 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, TN. Linda was of the Baptist Faith and a member of the B & PW Club since 1976. She was also the first Vice President and served four 2 year terms as the local organization President of the Rockwood B & PW Club. She Owned and Operated Lynn’s Hair Styles for 20 plus years and was a hairdresser at the Chalet Beauty Shop in Rockwood. 

She was preceded in death by her Parents, James C. and Iris Rector; Brothers, James Ricky Rector and James J. Rector.

Survivors Include:

Nephews:                Allan Thompson (Denise) of Rockwood, TN

                                  James Landon Rector (Samantha) of Rockwood, TN

Niece:                      Tracy Diane Thompson of Rockwood, TN

Great Niece:          Skye Janow Rector of Grandview, TN.

Great Nephew:     Lucas Rector of Rockwood, TN

Great Niece:         Harlie Lynn Rector of Rockwood, TN

Cremation arrangements have been made. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at 1351 Blackjack Road, Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Linda Sue Rector.

