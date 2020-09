Joseph (Joe) Keith Eskridge Sr., passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 13th from 10:00 am till 2:00 pm at the Harriman High School Gymnasium located at 920 N Roane St. Harriman, TN 37748.



Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm. Graveside and interment services will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN.

A full obituary will be posted once finalized.

