Clinton Football shut down for 14-Days due to COVID-19

In a post on both Twitter and Facebook, the Anderson County Schools announced that the Clinton Football Team will sit out the next 14-days due to concerns with COVID-19.

With the shutdown, games versus Meigs County and Powell have been cancelled. Refunds will be issued for any tickets already purchased through the website.

In an abundance of caution and following the ACS COVID-19 protocols, Anderson County Schools is ceasing football… Posted by Anderson County Schools TN on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Coach Darell Keith speaks about the shutdown asking all players to stay at home for the next 14-days.

Please keep all football players home for 14 days.- Coach Darell Keith#OneTeamOneFight Posted by Clinton Dragons Football One Team One Fight on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

