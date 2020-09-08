Kingston City Council Meeting Tonight – Agenda

Brad Jones 59 mins ago News Leave a comment 60 Views

KINGSTON CITY COUNCIL

 Regular Meeting

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

6:00 P.M.

A G E N D A

  1. Call to Order
  2. Invocation and Pledge
  3. Roll Call
  4. Approval of Previous Minutes
  1. Citizens Comments/Persons to Appear/Proclamations
    1. None
  1. Reports
    1. Mayor and Council
    1. City Manager’s Report
  1. Addition of items to the meeting agenda received after close of agenda deadline (By unanimous consent of all members present)
  1. Unfinished Business
  2. None
  1. New Business
    1. Consideration of Resolution 20-09-08-1, a resolution authorizing the City Manager to apply for the 2020 Public Entity Partners Driver Safety matching grant
    1. Consideration of approval for the Police Department to surplus property
    1. Consideration of an application for speed humps on Montvue Avenue
    1. Consideration of the first reading of Ordinance 20-09-08-1, an ordinance of the City of Kingston, Tennessee adopting the annual general fund operating budget and setting the property tax rate for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2021
    1. Consideration of the first reading of Ordinance 20-09-08-2, an ordinance of the City of Kingston, Tennessee adopting the annual water / sewer fund operating budget and setting the rates and fees for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2021
    1. Consideration of approval to authorize the holding of City events within the guidelines set forth by Executive Orders of the Governor

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Roane County Executive Ron Woody Update – New Data; Meeting with Governors and Mayors

Today is Friday, September 4th and this is a 11:00 update. In the last several …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: