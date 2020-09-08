Kingston City Council Meeting Tonight – Agenda

KINGSTON CITY COUNCIL
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, September 8, 2020
6:00 P.M.
A G E N D A
- New Business
- Consideration of Resolution 20-09-08-1, a resolution authorizing the City Manager to apply for the 2020 Public Entity Partners Driver Safety matching grant
- Consideration of approval for the Police Department to surplus property
- Consideration of an application for speed humps on Montvue Avenue
- Consideration of the first reading of Ordinance 20-09-08-1, an ordinance of the City of Kingston, Tennessee adopting the annual general fund operating budget and setting the property tax rate for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2021
- Consideration of the first reading of Ordinance 20-09-08-2, an ordinance of the City of Kingston, Tennessee adopting the annual water / sewer fund operating budget and setting the rates and fees for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2021
- Consideration of approval to authorize the holding of City events within the guidelines set forth by Executive Orders of the Governor