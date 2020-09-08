Rockwood City Council SPECIAL CALLED Meeting tonight – Agenda

Rockwood City Council

Special Called Meeting of September 8, 2020      

6:00 p.m. @ City Hall

1.   Welcome and Call to Order by Mayor Miller.

2.   Invocation and Pledge to the Flag

3.   Roll Call of Mayor and City Council Members: Bobby Anderson, Steven Bryant, Mike     

      Fuller, Harold Holloway, Jason Jolly, Shane Trew and Mayor Miller.

4.   Old Business:

  1. Ordinance 12-70- An Ordinance Fixing the Tax Levy in Rockwood, Tennessee, for the Fiscal Year Beginning July 1, 2020. (Public Hearing & Second Reading)

5.  New Business:

A.  Approval to Hire Two (2) Police Officers

5.  Adjournment

