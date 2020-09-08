Rockwood City Council SPECIAL CALLED Meeting tonight – Agenda

Rockwood City Council
Special Called Meeting of September 8, 2020
6:00 p.m. @ City Hall
1. Welcome and Call to Order by Mayor Miller.
2. Invocation and Pledge to the Flag
3. Roll Call of Mayor and City Council Members: Bobby Anderson, Steven Bryant, Mike
Fuller, Harold Holloway, Jason Jolly, Shane Trew and Mayor Miller.
4. Old Business:
- Ordinance 12-70- An Ordinance Fixing the Tax Levy in Rockwood, Tennessee, for the Fiscal Year Beginning July 1, 2020. (Public Hearing & Second Reading)
5. New Business:
A. Approval to Hire Two (2) Police Officers
5. Adjournment