Roane County Executive Ron Woody honors two public servants lost recently

Brad Jones 2 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 66 Views

Today is Tuesday, September 8th and this is a Tuesday morning update. In the past several days, Roane County lost two (2) gracious influential public servants, former Sheriff David Haggard, and community leader, Joe Eskridge.

Sheriff David Haggard, age 73, a resident of Rockwood, passed away Thursday, September 3rd, at his residence. Sheriff Haggard was a public servant for over 40 years, starting his career in 1968. He served with the Rockwood Police Department, Kingston Police Department, and he served at the Roane County Sheriff’s Department as Chief Deputy. He became Sheriff in 1993, and he served until 2006. Evans Mortuary is in charge of the service.

Joe Eskridge passed away Sunday, September 6th at the age of 63. Joe was retired, but he was a very active community leader. He continued working in his community after his retirement. Joe had a contagious smile that brightened every room he entered. A community leader, he would often come in the office with a laugh. He would be checking on how things were going in County Government. He would be raising money for an important cause, or he would just be making a suggestion on what we could do to better our community. He was a great mentor, and I always enjoyed talking to Joe and discussing public policy. Joe was a leader in the local NAACP, and he worked tirelessly on the Greenwood School Facility and the Greenwood Education Foundation.

Both of these men always had a smile on their face. They were caring about Roane County in everything they did, and they worked to make Roane County a better place to live.

Rest in peace David Haggard and Joe Eskridge, and thank you for your service and leadership as public servants.

Let’s all take a moment today, and remember these great leaders. We will miss you, and we thank you for all you have done. Thank you for the impact you had while you were with us, and the impact you will have in the future.

Lost of two great leaders Former Sheriff Haggard and Joe Eskridge

Posted by Ron Woody on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Roane County Executive Ron Woody Update – New Data; Meeting with Governors and Mayors

Today is Friday, September 4th and this is a 11:00 update. In the last several …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: