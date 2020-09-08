Roane County Executive Ron Woody honors two public servants lost recently

Today is Tuesday, September 8th and this is a Tuesday morning update. In the past several days, Roane County lost two (2) gracious influential public servants, former Sheriff David Haggard, and community leader, Joe Eskridge.

Sheriff David Haggard, age 73, a resident of Rockwood, passed away Thursday, September 3rd, at his residence. Sheriff Haggard was a public servant for over 40 years, starting his career in 1968. He served with the Rockwood Police Department, Kingston Police Department, and he served at the Roane County Sheriff’s Department as Chief Deputy. He became Sheriff in 1993, and he served until 2006. Evans Mortuary is in charge of the service.

Joe Eskridge passed away Sunday, September 6th at the age of 63. Joe was retired, but he was a very active community leader. He continued working in his community after his retirement. Joe had a contagious smile that brightened every room he entered. A community leader, he would often come in the office with a laugh. He would be checking on how things were going in County Government. He would be raising money for an important cause, or he would just be making a suggestion on what we could do to better our community. He was a great mentor, and I always enjoyed talking to Joe and discussing public policy. Joe was a leader in the local NAACP, and he worked tirelessly on the Greenwood School Facility and the Greenwood Education Foundation.

Both of these men always had a smile on their face. They were caring about Roane County in everything they did, and they worked to make Roane County a better place to live.

Rest in peace David Haggard and Joe Eskridge, and thank you for your service and leadership as public servants.

Let’s all take a moment today, and remember these great leaders. We will miss you, and we thank you for all you have done. Thank you for the impact you had while you were with us, and the impact you will have in the future.

