Joan Sweitzer, Oak Ridge

Joan Sweitzer went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sept. 3rd, 2020 in Oak Ridge, TN at the age of 84.

She is preceded in death by her husband , Robert and her grandson, Jason and her parents. Joan is survived by her sons, Robert II (Patti), Keith, Brian, and Kirk (Kay), her brothers and sisters, 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 3 great, great grandchildren.

Joan was born on 2/29/1936 in Girard, OH to Paul and Twila Ash and was a graduate from Vernon High School and Hiram College . She married Bob, her high school sweetheart, on Dec 3rd, 1955. Joan had a lengthy career at Packard Electric, retiring in 1991. After raising their four boys, Joan and Bob moved to Oak Ridge, TN, where she began volunteer work for Methodist Medical and the Women’s Club of Oak Ridge. Joan loved italian food, traveling to new destinations, and cheering on the Lady Vols.

A funeral service in Ohio is yet to be scheduled All are welcome to attend and celebrate Joan ’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to MMC Hospitality House at https://www.mmcoakridge.com/hospitality/ . The family would like to thank the Patriot Hills staff and the Amedisys staff in Oak Ridge, TN for her care and the love they showered her with since she entered their doors. Condolences for the family may be left below. Services are trusted to Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

