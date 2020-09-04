Mrs. Towana Darlene Green Smith, age 54, passed away on September 2, 2020 at her home in Rockwood, TN. She was a seamstress at Berkline. She is preceded in death by her parents: William and Essie Green; and her husband: Jimmy Henry. She is survived by:

Daughters: Tiffany Deskins ( Michael) of Columbus, OH

Amber Lawson of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Kyleigh Mayfield of Columbus, OH

Chloe & Kellee Smith of Rockwood, TN

Issac & Lila Lawson of Rockwood, TN

Special Friend: Megan Ward of Rockwood, TN

Family will receive friends at Evans Mortuary Chapel on Friday, September 3, 2020 at 1:00-2:00 pm. Funeral Service will take place at 2:00 pm with Brother David Bailey officiating. Cremation arrangements have been made to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to be made to Evans Mortuary for her services.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Towana Darlene Green Smith.

