Towana Darlene Green Smith

News Department 11 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 62 Views

Mrs. Towana Darlene Green Smith, age 54, passed away on September 2, 2020 at her home in Rockwood, TN. She was a seamstress at Berkline. She is preceded in death by her parents: William and Essie Green; and her husband: Jimmy Henry. She is survived by:

Daughters: Tiffany Deskins ( Michael)                          of Columbus, OH

                    Amber Lawson                                                of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Kyleigh Mayfield                                  of Columbus, OH

                     Chloe & Kellee Smith                                    of Rockwood, TN

                     Issac & Lila Lawson                                     of Rockwood, TN

Special Friend: Megan Ward                                         of Rockwood, TN

Family will receive friends at Evans Mortuary Chapel on Friday, September 3, 2020 at 1:00-2:00 pm. Funeral Service will take place at 2:00 pm with Brother David Bailey officiating. Cremation arrangements have been made to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to be made to Evans Mortuary for her services.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Towana Darlene Green Smith.

About News Department

Check Also

Mary Lane, Oak Ridge

Mary Lane, age 95 of Oak Ridge passed away on Monday, September 1, 2020 at …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: