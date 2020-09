Betty Jane Manry passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020.

Preceded in death by Millard Manry. Survivors are daughters Connie Danahoo of Jacksonville FL and Debbie Cunningham of Knoxville TN, 2 grandchildren and 3 great children.

The family is gathering for a private service.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to American Cancer Society.

