Roane County Executive Ron Woody Update – New Data; Meeting with Governors and Mayors

Today is Friday, September 4th and this is a 11:00 update. In the last several days, conversations were had with the Governor and a group of Regional Mayors/Executives, and there were separate meetings with our Knoxville Regional Mayors/Executives.

A couple of main issues discussed during these meetings were the changing data presentation and understanding the data. I mentioned the expectation of changes in data reporting in a previous update.

I would like to address reporting changes, and why, in my opinion, the data sets and reporting methods change.

There is a hopeful expectation that presentation change helps us better understand and present the information for decision making. Hopefully our health officials, doctors, and scientists have a better understanding of the virus and expectation of the virus and this understanding is reflected in the data reporting.

So, one of the first changes in data is that active cases are now reported at 96, a drop of 89. Why such a drop one may ask? Well, it appears that cases are no longer considered active after 14 days instead of the previous 21 days. The second notably change in reporting is impacting the Roane County total positives. As of yesterday, we reported 150 test results. We were not double digits which is wonderful. We were not single digits which is even better. We had negative six (6) positive cases.

Remember, better data. The data bases were being cleaned up by making sure zip codes, which span multi counties would be connected to the actual county. It appears that at least six (6) cases were not Roane County, and of course it could have been more since it is a netted number.

New, rapid test are forth coming, which will change data again, either to the positive or negative.

It appears with our conversation with the Governor and Mayors, we are seeing a flattening or decline in the curve of positive cases. Our hospitals are not struggling with Covid patients as much as financial struggles, which if not reversed, could lead to other issues.

Continue to practice clean healthy hygiene habits, social distance where possible, and wear your face covering in public, not for yourself, but for your friends, neighbors, and family.

Have a safe Labor Day weekend, and continue to tune in to our updates.

9-4-2020 New data, meetings with Governor and regional mayors/executives Posted by Ron Woody on Friday, September 4, 2020

