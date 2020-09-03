Billy R. Willett, Sweetwater

Billy R. Willett, age 72 of Sweetwater went home to be the Lord on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 surrounded by his family. Billy was a member of North Sweetwater Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp, serving in Vietnam. He was awarded the National Defense Service medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Vietnam Campaign medal. He also served in the Tennessee National Guard and was a member of the VFW Post 5156, Lodge #49 FOP. Billy served with the Sweetwater Police Department for 12 years and a member of the Sweetwater Citizens Police assistance.

Billy is preceded in death by his father,

William Willett.

Brother,

Jerry Willett.

He is survived by his mother,

Reba Willett.

Son and daughter-in-law,

Darryl and Stephanie Willett.

Daughter and son-in-law,

Denise and Steve Crowden.

Brothers,

Jimmy Willett,

Bill Willett.

Sisters and brothers-in-law,

Patricia and Terry Replogle,

Debbie Willett,

Robbin and Charles Waller,

Wendy and Harvey Wilson.

Nine grandchildren, Seven nieces and nephews.

The family will be receiving friends on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 11:00 am – 12:30 pm in Sweetwater Memory Chapel with the funeral to follow at 12:30 pm. with Rev. Bill Wilson officiating. Interment will follow funeral at 1:00 pm in Sweetwater Memorial Park.

Sweetwater Memory Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

