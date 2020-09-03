Elizabeth Carol Hughes Adkins, Rockwood

Elizabeth Carol Hughes Adkins, age 76 of Rockwood, passed away on Saturday, August 29th, 2020 at the Victorian Square in Rockwood. She was born on December 19th, 1943 in Westel, TN. She was an educated world traveler, graduating from Wright State University in 1992 with a degree in Communications. She held the longtime position as secretary for the Dean of Liberal Arts at Wright State University. She was a beloved mother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Virgil & Lottie Hughes; and 10 brothers and sisters. She is survived by:

Son: Brian Mathis of Beaverbrook, OH

Daughter: Melissa Mathis of Doyline, LA

Step-son: Jay Adkins of San Diego, CA

Sisters: Jennie & “Teenie”

And numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

The family will be having a small gathering of relatives and close friends at the Hughes family cemetery in Westel, TN on Saturday, September 5th at 12:00 ET for a graveside service.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Elizabeth Carol Hughes Adkins.

