Joe Daniel McAmis, Clinton

Joe Daniel McAmis, age 67 of Clinton, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 2, surrounded by his family. An adored and devoted husband, father, son, Papaw, and brother, Joe loved going to the beach with his family, watching Tennessee football, fishing, and spending time with his grandkids.

Joe is survived by his wife of 48 years, Dawn (Kalfas); Children: Joe and wife Sharla, Clay and wife Amanda, Maleia Wood and husband Jason, and Sean; his mother Daphna; Siblings: Jack McAmis and Mary Bunch; Brother-in-law Bill Gibbs; Grandchildren: Andrew, Mollie, Emmy, Blake, and Griffin; and many nieces, nephews, and close friends. Joe is preceded in death by his sister Patricia (Patty) Gibbs.

The family held a graveside service at Oak Ridge Memorial Park on Saturday, September 5. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org).

