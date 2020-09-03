LaFollette Mayor Mike Stanfield Arrested, Facing Official Misconduct Charges

Three-term LaFollette Mayor Mike Stanfield was arrested on Thursday morning by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Stanfield was charged with seven counts of official misconduct, one count of retaliation for report to comptroller, and one count of misrepresenting information to state auditors.

According to the TBI, Stanfield was using city employees and equipment to work on private property, including property that he owned. The investigation also revealed Stanfield directed a city employee to make false statements to state auditors.

Stanfield is currently running unopposed for his fourth term as city mayor. Stanfield is an Army veteran and served in Vietnam. He also worked for and eventually became the head of the city’s Public Works Department.

According to a release from city officials: “The city has been advised by the District Attorney’s Office that Mayor Mike Stanfield has been indicted for various charges set forth in the grand jury indictment. The City of LaFollette cannot comment on matters such as this because it is an ongoing investigation. However, the City is fully cooperating with state and local authorities. Although it is unfortunate for all involved, the City of LaFollette, City Council and its employees will continue its mission to provide competent city services and to assist the citizens of LaFollette.”

He was released from the Campbell County Jail on $2,500 bond. The investigation leading to the charges began in June at the request of District Attorney General Nathan Nichols Pro Tempore, TBI agents and investigators with the Comptroller’s Office.

