ORDERS NOW ACCEPTED FOR DIVISION OF FORESTRY TREE SEEDLINGS

Brad Jones 14 hours ago News Leave a comment 66 Views

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry (TDF) is offering a variety of tree and shrub seedlings for reforestation and conservation projects. The East Tennessee Nursery in Delano, Tenn. produces forest seedlings and is accepting orders until April 30, 2021.

The nursery supports a $24.3 billion dollar forest products industry and enables landowners to meet soil, timber, wildlife, aesthetic, and water quality objectives.

“Landowners who want to reforest timberland, control erosion, or enhance wildlife environment can do that with the right seedlings,” State Forester David Arnold said. “Our nursery grows species that thrive in Tennessee and that help landowners meet their conservation objectives at a low cost.”

Landowners may apply for free seedlings for forest sustainability and restoration through Trees for Tennessee, Play. Plant. Preserve, and the Duck and Elk River Watershed Buffer Initiative programs. Quantities are limited with all three seedling programs.

Trees for Tennessee, sponsored by Huber Engineered Woods, LLC, is an initiative aimed at increasing pine regeneration on recently harvested land or fallow fields.

Play. Plant. Preserve., sponsored by D’Addario, works to ensure that the hardwood resources used for making drumsticks and mallets in Tennessee are sustainable. Landowners must have a reforestation prescription plan prepared by a professional forester and plant a minimum number of trees to be eligible.

The Duck and Elk River Watershed Buffer Initiative program works to enhance riparian zone or wetland buffers for wildlife. The program provides primarily nut-producing hardwood seedlings. To be eligible for the program, the land must have a wildlife management plan and be in one of the following counties: Bedford, Coffee, Dickson, Franklin, Giles, Hickman, Humphreys, Lewis, Lincoln, Marshall, Maury, Moore, or Williamson.

Cost-share opportunities to purchase seedlings are available through the Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program and other state and federal programs.

For more information about the programs, eligibility requirements, and online seedling sales, visit www.planttntrees.org or contact your local area forester at www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests/staff.html.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Meteorologist Brandon Bonds with today’s forecast

Today’s forecast with Secret City Weather’s Meteorologist, Brandon Bonds. https://www.facebook.com/SecretCityWX

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: