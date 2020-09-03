COVID-19 positive cases reported on Roane State’s Cumberland County Campus

On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, a Roane State student from the Cumberland County Campus reported a COVID-19 positive test result. The student visited campus on Monday, August 31. This is the second active case from Cumberland County. The previous positive case was reported Friday, August 28.

Roane State has made direct contact with each student, faculty and staff member who may have been in the same areas as the latest individual who tested positive. Anyone who may have had close contact with the positive case has been asked to begin quarantine.

The college has notified the campus community by email about the positive case and alerted the local health department. Additionally, all affected areas of the Cumberland County Campus will be cleaned per CDC guidelines.

Pandemic safety precautions at Roane State include a face covering requirement, daily wellness screenings, physical distancing and assigned seating in classrooms. These steps are in place to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Additional precautions will be taken as needed as we continue to monitor updated guidance from the Tennessee Department of Health, our local health departments and the Tennessee Board of Regents.

Additional information about Roane State’s response to the pandemic is available online at roanestate.edu/coronavirus. Members of the campus community are encouraged to frequently check their RSCC email and the college website for important updates. Questions can also be sent via email to [email protected].

