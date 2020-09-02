UPDATE: Fight at Big Lots leaves one injured, 3 arrested

Brad Jones

Three persons were arrested yesterday just after noon at the Big Lots Shopping Center parking lot on North Gateway Avenue in Rockwood. A fight broke out leaving one person injured and needing treatment. Police
Chief Bill Stinnett tells us that one man was injured and had to be taken to the hospital with head trauma following the skirmish.

The report states that Donald E.Goldberg, Charles Rodney Goldberg, and a
female, Telisha D. Kittrell all from Harriman were arrested and were charged with assault, according to The Rockwood Police Department. Charles Goldberg was also charged with reckless endangerment. The three allegedly met the victim, identified as William Green, age 47, of Rockwood at the shopping center parking lot near Big Lots and an argument ensued leading to the assault of Greene.

Greene was transported to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of head trauma.

CHARLES GOLDBERG,
Charge Count (Charges (4)) .
Crime:  AGGRAVATED ASSAULT Bond: $2500.00 Crime:  RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (WEAPON INVOLVED) Bond: $5000.00
Crime: RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT Bond: $5000.00
Crime:  ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING Bond: $7500.00

DONALD GOLDBERG,
Charge Count (Charges (2)) .
Crime:  ASSAULT (SIMPLE) Bond: $1500.00
Crime:  AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING Bond: $5000.00

TELISHA KITTRELL,
Charge Count (Charges (2)) .
Crime: ASSAULT (SIMPLE) Bond: $1500.00
Crime: AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING Bond: $5000.00

