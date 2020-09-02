Della Faye Carroll Bettis, Niota

Della Faye Carroll Bettis age 76 of Niota, TN went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Walter and Jewel Wallis Carroll.

Sister, Mattie Lee McPhail.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Hubert Bettis.

Daughter, Darlene Bettis Rogers.

Granddaughters and spouses, Crystal and Jason Taylor of Madisonville,

Brittany and Shawn McGrail of Sweetwater.

Great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Amberleigh, Hayden, Kayla, Tanner, English, Zayne and Raylyn.

Sister, Mary Helen Kirkland.

Several special brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.

She was a member of Wildwood Church in Kingston, TN, and retired from Thomas and Betts after 32 years of service. She had a beautiful voice and loved singing for the Lord.

Graveside service and Interment will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Sweetwater Memorial Park at 10:00 am with Brother Ted Halcomb officiating.

Sweetwater Memory Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

