Adopt a Highway still ongoing

Back in the mid 90’s a State program called Adopt a Highway was a new way for residents to het involved in helping keep litter picked up from the state and county roadways. Although there are stiffer fines now for littering, there is still some who toss their paper and other items out the windows making our communities trashy looking along our roads.

A local organization however is doing their part and you can too by adopting a section of highway to keep it litter free. The Roane County Highway Department staff and director want to take time to thank Focus Roane and the Rotary Club of Kingston for working with them to Keep Roane Litter Free.

If you or your organization would like to help, then feel free to reach out to the department. Michael Dunn residents who frequented the highways cleaning up litter have had to self isolate due to COVID-19, so the need for more volunteers is warranted As they continue to enjoy this summer weather, the Highway Dept. are also completing some State Street Aid work and other paving projects. As always, if I they be of an assistance to you please contact them at 865-882-9782.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

