Rockwood Police and EMS sent to a fight call at Big Lots on Monday

Police in Rockwood and an ambulance were sent to the Big Lots shopping center on North Gateway Avenue around 12:30pm on Monday, where a fight between several individuals broke out resulting in injury to one person with head trauma.

All details of this event are not in at this time we hopefully we’ll have more on this later today.

Also, around 12:15pm Monday, one man was found laying alongside the interstate near the Midtown exit. He was checked out by law enforcement
and an ambulance.

More on this as it becomes available.

