Walter A. “W.A.” “Poppy” Newman, Oliver Springs

Walter A. “W.A.” “Poppy” Newman, age 93, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away at his home on August 31, 2020 with his daughter by his side. He lived most of his life in this area. He served our country in the United States Navy. W.A. worked at Oak Ridge Schools as an electrician for over 30 years where he made many friends. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Oliver Springs. One of his great joys was feeding the wildlife outside of his home.

W.A. was preceded in death by his wife: Maryann Newman.

He is survived by his daughter: Darlene Newman; son: Ronnie Newman; grandchildren: Hannah Pyles and husband; Rebakah Nation and husband; great grandchildren: Sadie, Dawson, Hadlee, Annora; by his special dog he loved: Lexi; he is also survived by extended family and friends.

The family would like to give a special “Thank You” to his caregivers: Trisha and Tammy.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Anderson County Animal Shelter at 1480 Blockhouse Valley Rd. Clinton, TN 37716.

The family will have a private graveside service at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home honored to serve the Newman family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

