Kathy Diane Wallace, Andersonville

Kathy Diane Wallace, age 66 of Andersonville, TN passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare North Medical Center in Powell, TN. She loved her family and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Kathy was a member of Lone Mountain Baptist Church in Andersonville, TN. She loved going to flee markets and yard sales. Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Helen Canup; and her son, Ronald Wallace.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Ronnie Wallace of Andersonville, TN; son, Curtis Wallace and wife, Julie of Andersonville, TN; grandchildren, Colin, Maci and Madison; special friend, Gabby Sharp and a host of extended family and friends.

Kathy’s family will receive her friends on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm with her funeral service to follow at 8:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Rev. Archie Seiber and Rev. Freddie Bean officiating. Kathy’s interment will be on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 2:00pm at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Andersonville, TN.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

