Mable May Trew, age 95 of Rockwood, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at her residence.

Mable’s wishes were to be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is honored to serve The Trew Family.

