Roy Edward Chandler, Georgia

Mr. Roy Edward Chandler, age 43 of Georgia, passed away on Monday, June 29th, 2020. He was born on September 8th, 1976 in Joliet, Illinois. He had a distinguished laugh and always wore a smile, which could always make anyone smile right back. He was a good soul and a free spirit. He loved music and loved to sing and tell jokes. He is preceded in death by his parents: Jesse P. Chandler and Joanna Maxine Miller Chandler; Sister: Pam Chandler; and grandparents: Roy and Jane Miller, Jesse Sr. and Anna Chandler.

He is survived by:

Daughter:                      Alexis Nashae Chandler

Grandson:                     Isaiah Dae-Shawn Chandler-Thompson

Brothers and sisters:  Greg Chandler

                                         Jesse Chandler

                                         Clifford Chandler

                                         Nedra Chandler

                                         Deena Chandler

                                         Rosanne Chandler

                                         Denise Chandler

Special Nieces:             Gennifer Chandler & Christina Chandler

Special Aunt:                Rosie Torres

Special Cousins:          Joe Torres, Jr. Torres, Ellaina Patrick, Cynthia Patrick, Jessica Torres

And several other aunts, uncles, and extended family members.

Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Roy Edward Chandler.

