Jerri Lynn Fritz, Knoxville

Mrs. Jerri Lynn Fritz, age 65, a resident of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at her residence. She was born November 7, 1954 in Rockwood, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Price Cates and Lillian Page Ward Cates; brothers, Gary Don Cates and John William Cates; and sister, Mary Alice Cates.

Survivors include:

Daughter: Rose Fritz

Sons: Jason Cates

Kevin Dillion

Granddaughter: Aubrey Cardin

Grandson: Daniel Worley

Great Grandson: Job Nathaniel Lynn Cardin

Sister: Virginia Cates

Brother: George Cates

Sisters: Carolyn Cates Dillion

Wanda Rose Reeves

Diane Maxine Brown

Cremation arrangements have been made and no services are being scheduled at this time. Interment will be in the Glen Alice Cemetery, Rockwood, Tennessee at a later date.

