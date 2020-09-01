Jerri Lynn Fritz, Knoxville

Mrs. Jerri Lynn Fritz, age 65, a resident of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at her residence. She was born November 7, 1954 in Rockwood, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Price Cates and Lillian Page Ward Cates; brothers, Gary Don Cates and John William Cates; and sister, Mary Alice Cates.
Survivors include:
Daughter: Rose Fritz
Sons: Jason Cates
Kevin Dillion
Granddaughter: Aubrey Cardin
Grandson: Daniel Worley
Great Grandson: Job Nathaniel Lynn Cardin
Sister: Virginia Cates
Brother: George Cates
Sisters: Carolyn Cates Dillion
Wanda Rose Reeves
Diane Maxine Brown
Cremation arrangements have been made and no services are being scheduled at this time. Interment will be in the Glen Alice Cemetery, Rockwood, Tennessee at a later date.