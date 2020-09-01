Bobby Joe Suttles, Rockwood

Mr. Bobby Joe Suttles, age 74, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at his residence. He was born April 19, 1946 in Dayton, Tennessee. Mr. Suttles was a roofer and owned and operated his own roofing business. He was a member of the Eagle Furnace Baptist Church in Rockwood and was also a member of the Rockwood V.F.W. He enjoyed life and being with others. He loved being on the water, fishing and boating, and was a great fisherman. He loved Tennessee Volunteer Football. He was also an avid storyteller, always sharing a story or rhyme with his grandchildren and other friends and family, and will be especially remembered for “Harsem Jarsem”. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Franklin Suttles and Missouri Caraway Suttles; sisters, Crystal Cox, Norma Jean Thurman, Juanita Smith, and Volena Crawley; brothers, James Suttles and J.T. Suttles; and several nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Survivors include: Wife:Linda Suttles of Rockwood, TN Daughters:Sandy Jo Suttles of Dayton, TN Penny Suttles of Dayton, TN Kathy Suttles of Dayton, TN Shannon Golliher & Dwayne of Dayton, TN Janie Volena of Knoxville, TN Erica Rappa & husband, Ray of San Diego, CA 21 Grandchildren 28 Great Grandchildren Brothers:Paul Henry Suttles of Dayton, TN Junior “June Bug” Suttles of Spring City, TN And a host of other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the family home at 448 Black Creek Road, Rockwood, TN 37854. Interment will follow in the Hazel Hill Park, Rockwood, Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Bobby Joe Suttles.

