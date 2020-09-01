Update from Roane County Executive Ron Woody

Today is Tuesday, September 1st and this is a 9:00 update. This update is based upon Monday, August 31st data.

I was in the process of putting this news release together yesterday afternoon, and was interrupted late which ended up being a good thing as I had two (2) late emails from the State Department of Health in my email inbox.

I thought I would share four (4) items that were in the two (2) emails with the general public.

By the end of the week, the Tennessee Department of Health will update how some of their metrics are calculated and presented. Thus, our data will be changed. 2. There have been some data issues in lag reporting that can result in large fluctuation in the total number of lab results for a particular day. We are somewhat aware of this, and that is the reason it’s so important that we look at trends. 3. The “active and recovered” cases metric will change, which a case that goes from “active” to “recovered” or “death” and “recovered” will no longer be reported, but will change to “inactive” and “active cases” the time period will be shortened. The CDC shows that the majority of patients with Covid-19 are no longer infectious after 10 days. 4. There are approximately 1700 cases of statewide county residents that need to be corrected per their zip code. Zip codes do not necessarily represent counties specifically; such as, Ten Mile is in both Meigs and Roane County. So, there will be some more cleanup of data this week.

So, the long and short of this is our data will be changed to hopefully help us understand where we have been and where we are going.

Here are our comparative numbers with contiguous counties. The comparison is as if all counties had a population of 100,000.

The positions have not changed since the last reporting on August 28th. Some county rankings are very close and with the change in clean up could change positions.

 Morgan with 209 positives equates to 976 and is lowest

 Anderson with 874 positives equates to 1135 and is second

 Roane County with 651 positives equates to 1220 and is third

 Cumberland is fourth which equates to 1365

 Knox is fifth which equates to 1367

 Meigs is sixth which equates to 1394

 McMinn is seventh which equates to 1470

 Loudon is eighth which equates to 1761

 Rhea is ninth and is the highest at 1966

Roane County has had 20 hospitalizations and two (2) deaths, and for Tennessee, deaths are reported only if Covid-19 contributed to the fatal cause of illness. So, if someone died in a car accident with Covid, he/she would not be reported as a Covid death.

Stay tuned for more updates throughout the week. Social distance, wear a mask, and practice good health hygiene, and let’s wait and see the new corrected data.

God bless Roane County, our State, and our Nation!

Metrics will change. Covid-19 Sept 1, 9:00 update Posted by Ron Woody on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

