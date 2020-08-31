John L. “Jackie” Clowers Jr, Oliver Springs

On Thursday August 27, 2020, the Clowers family lost an important member of their family. John L. “Jackie” Clowers Jr. was released from this world and was set free from the pain of his Earthly vessel. Jackie was born September 3, 1960 at the USAF Hospital on Clark Air Force Base, Angeles City. Pampanga Philippines, to father John L. Clowers Sr. and mother Violeta Manaloto Clowers, both of whom proceeded him in death.

Jackie was the loving father to, and leaves behind, sons Christopher Brandon Clowers and wife Lauren of Oliver Springs, as well as Cameron Blake Clowers and wife Rachelle of Knoxville. He also leaves behind Alesia Clowers, his friend and the devoted mother of his two boys. He leaves his only beloved brother Larry Clowers and wife Renee, niece, Briley Clowers, two nephews, Logan and Landon Clowers, all of Knoxville. He has three wonderful Grandchildren that will miss him dearly, Garrett Wilson, Cawyer Clowers and Garner Clowers. To them he was known as Poppy. He also leaves behind his two Uncles, Jerry (Kay) Clowers of Lynchburg, TN and Mike (Diane) Clowers of Fairview, TN.

From a young age Jackie loved cars and NASCAR. His driver, the only driver, was Dale Earnhardt. He never missed a race with the Intimidator. He was an avid Harley Davidson fan, owning several in his lifetime. He also took great pride in his house and lawn maintenance, which if you were doing a task for him, it better be to his standards. Jackie made friends easy, made people laugh immensely, kept friends for a lifetime, and never met a stranger.

He was currently employed as a Powder Coating Applicator with ABJ Custom Powder Coating in Maryville.

He also leaves behind the other two loves of his life, a Chihuahua, Tia and a Black Lab, Jackson. He loved his fur babies dearly.

His love and devotion to his family were evident up until his final moments. Rest easy Jackie and enjoy the peace you’ve longed to find.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to an animal advocacy program of your choosing, buy a dog some treats, or simply pet your favorite animal a little longer tonight in Jackie’s memory.

It’s not goodbye, just see you later.

The family will receive friends, Sunday, August 30, 2020 between 1:30 pm and 2:00 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. The burial and graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Clowers family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

