Augie Junior Wilson, Athens

Augie Junior Wilson age 72 of Athens, TN. formally of Oak Ridge passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was of the Baptist faith.

Preceded in death by his parents Woodward and Nellie Wilson and a brother Marvin Ray Wilson.



He is survived by sons Shannon, Rodney and Jeffery Wilson. Sisters Norene Jones, Shirlene Varney, Evelyn Seeber, and Aliene Kennedy. Brothers Burlie and John Henry Wilson. Grandchildren Trew, Joshua, Arron, Reagan and Chance Wilson.



Graveside service will be 10:30am Friday at Midway Church of God Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9am until 10am Friday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston.

