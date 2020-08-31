James Denton Wilkerson, Philadelphia

James Denton Wilkerson, of Philadelphia, TN born February 2, 1939 to Harrison and Emma Wilkerson.

He worked at Bowater and then K-25 for many years. Denton joined Macedonia Baptist Church at an early age. He went to High Point High School in Sweetwater, TN. He was faithful to his church, served as Chairman of Deacon Board; Treasurer and Sunday School Superintendent.

Preceded in death by 2 sisters and 7 brothers.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Laura Ann McClendon Wilkerson; sons Bruce (Antoinette), Jerome, daughter Leslie, brother Robert Eugene, grandchildren Starkicia (Terrell) Washington, Jeremy, great grandson Ethan, many nieces, nephews, cousins & friends. Sister-n-laws Ruby, Betty, and Imogene Wilkerson.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 P.M. in Kyker’s Chapel with Rev. Nicholas Jones officiating. Interment to follow in the Sweetwater Memorial Park.

Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater in charge of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

