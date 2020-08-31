John Edward Seiler Jr, Sweetwater

John Edward Seiler, Jr., age 85, died Thursday, August 27, 2020 at NHC Fort Sanders as the result of an extended illness. He graduated from Tennessee Military Academy and attended the University of Tennessee and Middle Tennessee State University. Upon his father’s death, he returned to Sweetwater to take over Seiler Block Company, Inc. which he co-owned and operated until his retirement. He was a continually active member of First Baptist Church and then First United Methodist Church, and he loved singing in both choirs. John Ed enjoyed a variety of activities including boating, bowling, fishing, and reading every book he could get his hands on. His most beloved and overwhelming joy and pleasure was spending time with his family for whom he was a generous and loving caretaker.

John Ed was preceded in death by his parents, John Edward Seiler and Mildred Hood Seiler, his son, Benjamin Scott Seiler, and the love of his life, his wife Ann Seiler. He is survived by sons Johnny (Jeni) Seiler and Clark (Frances) Seiler, his grandchildren Harrison (Jen) Seiler, Caroline (Jared) Ziegler, and Mandy (Bryan) Walker, and great grandchildren, Yoshi Folkers-Park, Benjamin Seiler, and Ari Walker.

There will be a private graveside service followed by interment at Westview Cemetery in Sweetwater. Arrangements by Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 501 Church Street, Sweetwater, TN 37874, or Alzheimer’s Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN, 37919.

