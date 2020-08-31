Betty Knoll, Sweetwater

Betty Knoll, age 74 of Sweetwater, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at U. T. Medical Center in Knoxville.

Preceded in death by her parents: John and Agnes Power, husband: Ray Knoll, grandson: Seth Power.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law: Michael and Jessica Power, of Sweetwater, daughter: Susan Dianne Walker-Powers, of Athens, grandchildren: Mackenzie Power, Summer Power, Claeb Walker, sister and brother-in-law: Susan and Charlie Brown, of Charleston, S.C. 4 nieces: Cheyrl, Aisha, Charmaine, and Jennifer.

A graveside service and interment will be conducted at a later date in the Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, Fl. Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, in charge of local arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

