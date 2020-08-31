James Edward Herrell, Powell

James Edward Herrell, age 79 of Powell, Tennessee passed away on August 27, 2020 at his residence. James was born May 16, 1941 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Oliver Herrell and Margaret Roberts Herrell. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. James was a member of Calvary Baptist in Heiskell.

He also enjoyed mowing grass, spending time with family and friends, working in his garage, welding, and loved his word search puzzles. In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his brother Robert Herrell.

Wife Shirley Herrell

Children Tim Herrell

Debbie Ivey and Jeff

Step Children Angela Smith Goode and husband Bobby

Lynn Smith

Grandchildren Olivia Herrell McLaurine

Taylor Herrell McCaskil

Jennifer Herrell RoSa

Cody Smith

Brooke Smith

Brothers and Sisters David and Glenda Herrell of Powell

Steve and Mary Ruth Anderson of Powell

Judy and Dale McDonald

Jane and Gorge Whaley of Knoxville

Bonnie Herrell (Robert)

Paul and Gladis Herrell of Norris

Sister and Brother in Laws Gerldine Wright

Pauline and Ott Harness

Carol and Eddie Wilson

Doyle and Pat Shoun

Special Thanks to Nancy Sawyer!

Very Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice for the great care and support!

And a host of other family, friends, and relatives that mourn his passing.

Due to Covid-19 we are observing social distancing practices and mask are recommended but not mandatory.

Visitation: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Monday, August 31, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home chapel.

Funeral: 3:00 PM, Monday, August 31, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Kevin Ward officiating.

Interment: To follow funeral service, Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell, Tennessee. With Military Honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

