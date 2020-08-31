James Edward Herrell, Powell

James Edward Herrell, age 79 of Powell, Tennessee passed away on August 27, 2020 at his residence. James was born May 16, 1941 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Oliver Herrell and Margaret Roberts Herrell. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. James was a member of Calvary Baptist in Heiskell.
He also enjoyed mowing grass, spending time with family and friends, working in his garage, welding, and loved his word search puzzles. In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his brother Robert Herrell.
Wife Shirley Herrell
Children Tim Herrell
Debbie Ivey and Jeff
Step Children Angela Smith Goode and husband Bobby
Lynn Smith
Grandchildren Olivia Herrell McLaurine
Taylor Herrell McCaskil
Jennifer Herrell RoSa
Cody Smith
Brooke Smith
Brothers and Sisters David and Glenda Herrell of Powell
Steve and Mary Ruth Anderson of Powell
Judy and Dale McDonald
Jane and Gorge Whaley of Knoxville
Bonnie Herrell (Robert)
Paul and Gladis Herrell of Norris
Sister and Brother in Laws Gerldine Wright
Pauline and Ott Harness
Carol and Eddie Wilson
Doyle and Pat Shoun
Special Thanks to Nancy Sawyer!
Very Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice for the great care and support!
And a host of other family, friends, and relatives that mourn his passing.
Due to Covid-19 we are observing social distancing practices and mask are recommended but not mandatory.
Visitation: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Monday, August 31, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home chapel.
Funeral: 3:00 PM, Monday, August 31, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Kevin Ward officiating.
Interment: To follow funeral service, Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell, Tennessee. With Military Honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.