James Edward Herrell, Powell

News Department 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 53 Views

James Edward Herrell, age 79 of Powell, Tennessee passed away on August 27, 2020 at his residence. James was born May 16, 1941 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Oliver Herrell and Margaret Roberts Herrell. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. James was a member of Calvary Baptist in Heiskell.

He also enjoyed mowing grass, spending time with family and friends, working in his garage, welding, and loved his word search puzzles. In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his brother Robert Herrell.

Wife                                           Shirley Herrell

Children                                    Tim Herrell

                                                   Debbie Ivey and Jeff

Step Children                            Angela Smith Goode and husband Bobby

                                                    Lynn Smith

Grandchildren                           Olivia Herrell McLaurine

                                                    Taylor Herrell McCaskil

                                                    Jennifer Herrell RoSa

                                                    Cody Smith

                                                    Brooke Smith

Brothers and Sisters                 David and Glenda Herrell of Powell

                                                    Steve and Mary Ruth Anderson of Powell

                                                    Judy and Dale McDonald

                                                    Jane and Gorge Whaley of Knoxville

                                                    Bonnie Herrell (Robert)

                                                    Paul and Gladis Herrell of Norris

Sister and Brother in Laws      Gerldine Wright

                                                    Pauline and Ott Harness

                                                    Carol and Eddie Wilson

                                                    Doyle and Pat Shoun

Special Thanks to Nancy Sawyer!

Very Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice for the great care and support!

And a host of other family, friends, and relatives that mourn his passing.

Due to Covid-19 we are observing social distancing practices and mask are recommended but not mandatory.                                   

Visitation: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Monday, August 31, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home chapel.

Funeral:  3:00 PM, Monday, August 31, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Kevin Ward officiating.

Interment: To follow funeral service, Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell, Tennessee.  With Military Honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

About News Department

Check Also

John Edward Seiler Jr, Sweetwater

John Edward Seiler, Jr., age 85, died Thursday, August 27, 2020 at NHC Fort Sanders …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: