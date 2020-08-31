Sandra Russell Blake, Harriman

Ms. Sandra Russell Blake, age 67, of Harriman passed away August 28, 2020 at Fort Sanders Medical Center. She worked at Wal-Mart for many years. Sandra loved to read and to do crossword puzzles.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Melvin Blake Sr.

Parents: Henry & Mamie Russell.

Two sisters: Bobbie Basler and Donna Jeffers Miller.

Special nephew: Michael Russell.

She is survived by three sons & daughters-in-law: Melvin & Rebecca Blake, Robin Blake, and Chris & Tiffany Blake.

Daughter & son-in-law: Cindy & Stephen Brackett.

Sister: Judy Russell Johnson.

9 grandchildren and spouses: Payton & James, Michalia & David, Tyler, Nicholas & Summer, Isabella, Kaleb, Adelyn, Isaac, and Eli.

8 great grandchildren: Jacob, Tyler, Caleb, Riley, Zoey, Zander, Zaxton, and Zachary.

Special friend: Margaret Fine.

And many other friends and loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donation may be sent to Davis Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 1, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Blake family.

