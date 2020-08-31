James “Hookie” Watson, Kingston

Mr. James “Hookie” Watson, age 78, of Kingston passed away August 27, 2020 at his home. He was an Army veteran and worked at Colonial Freight of Knoxville. “Hookie” loved to go fishing.

He is preceded in death by his wife’s: Maxine Watson and Ella Mae Watson.

Son: Jamie Watson.

Parents: Manuel & Ethel Watson.

4-legged child: Daisy.

He is survived by his sons & daughters-in-law: Keith & Teresa Melton, David & Leslie Melton, Greg & Nancy Melton, Mark & Denise Melton, and Brad & Tobi Melton.

Daughter: Yvonne Ugarte.

Brother & sister-in-law: Frank & Maureen Watson.

Three sisters & brother-in-law: Judy & Harold Guy, Linda King and Marcy Forrester.

16 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

And many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Monday, August 31, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Bro. Ronnie Stockton officiating. Graveside services will be Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Piney Grove Cemetery.

