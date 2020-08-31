Timothy Darrell Daugherty, Briceville

Timothy Darrell Daugherty, age 60, of Briceville, TN passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN.

He enjoyed working on cars and was of the Baptist faith. Tim is preceded in death by his father, Walter Daugherty. His is survived by his mother, Ludy Daugherty of Lake City, TN; wife, Donna Daugherty of Briceville, TN; daughters, Amber Renee Duncan, and Andrea Marie Daugherty; brother, Richard Daugherty; sister, Lisa Darlene Emery and husband, Chuck; grandson Isaac Duncan and a host of other grandchildren and extended family.

Tim’s family will receive his friends on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 2:00pm – 2:30pm with his funeral service to follow at 2:30pm at Briceville Methodist Church in Briceville, TN with Rev. Danny Lawson officiating. Tim’s interment will follow his funeral service at the church cemetery. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

