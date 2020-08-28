Sheila Faye Poole, Murfreesboro (formerly of Roane County)

Sheila Faye Poole, age 69 of Murfreesboro, formerly of Roane County, passed away on Monday, August 24th, 2020 at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Murfreesboro, TN. She was born on May 26th, 1951 in Roane County, TN. She was a veteran with the U.S. Army. She enjoyed listening and playing music. She was a proud Christian. She is preceded in death by her Mother; Calma Simcox. She is survived by:

Father:                           J.C. Poole

Brothers:                       John Poole

                                         Tom Poole

Several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members

The family will meet at the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN on Friday, August 28th, 2020 at 2:00pm for a graveside service with Chaplain Bruce Foster officiating. 

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Sheila Faye Poole.

