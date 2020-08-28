Ray Calvin Canter, Rockwood (formerly of Friendsville)

Mr. Ray Calvin Canter, age 80, a resident of Victorian Square Assisted Living, Rockwood, Tennessee, formerly of Friendsville, Tennessee passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at Victorian Square. He was born July 8, 1940 in Bristol, Tennessee. Mr. Canter was a retired Boilermaker with Dunn Heat Exchangers in Texas City, Texas and a member of the Boilermakers Union, Local # 132 in Texas. He was of the Assembly of God Faith and was a loving husband and father. He was a great provider and had a wonderful smile. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosco & Ada Quales Canter; and his son, Gary Vance.

Survivors include:

Wife: Mildred Canter

Daughters: Eugenia Vance

Debby Fritz

6 Grandchildren: Billy Canter, Robin Canter, Misty Canter, Jennifer Lovell, Tim Fritz, and Jimmy Fritz

Brother: Fred Canter

Sister: Ruby Canter

Brother: Marvin Canter

Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Private interment will be held at a later date.

