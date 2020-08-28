Lula Mae Franklin Adcox, Rockwood

Mrs. Lula Mae Franklin Adcox, age 72, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. She was born January 21, 1948 in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was a member of the Gateway Baptist Church in Rockwood, Tennessee, and former member of the Order of Easter Star. Mae was a retired hairdresser and cosmetologist and had also formerly worked at Thermo Fisher in Rockwood.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester Allen Franklin and Mary Frances Bell Franklin; husband, Ernest C. Adcox, Sr.; infant son, David Lowell Gunter, Jr.; and brother, Ralph Edward Franklin.

Survivors include:

Brothers:                                George Allen Franklin of Walterboro, SC

                                                Jim Franklin & wife, Debbie of Rockwood, TN

Step-Daughter:                     Sherry Adcox of Norris, TN

Granddaughter:                    Lena Burris & husband, Rick of Rocky Top, TN

Great Grandchildren:          Keitel Ernie Harris, Kylie Adcox, and Kelsey Burris

Sister-in-law:                         Linda Franklin of Springfield, OH

Private graveside services and interment will be held in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood, Tennessee.

