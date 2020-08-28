Glen Harold Urban, Rockwood

Glen Harold Urban, age 65, a resident of Rockwood, TN, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Knoxville, TN. He was born July 7, 1955 in Buffalo, NY, but grew up in De Bary, FL. Glen was an active member of the Rockwood Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he enjoyed working with the youth and church missionaries and doing service for all members. Glen was trained for orthopedic surgical assistance at the University of Florida and has worked for Blount Orthopedic Associates in Knoxville, TN, for most of the past 21 years. He was a Scoutmaster with the Boy Scouts of America in both Rockwood, TN and St. Petersburg, FL. Glen was an animal lover with a menagerie of animals at home and loved assembling a Christmas light display and hosting a church fall festival annually. Glen was preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Olga Okal Urban and brothers Clyde, Jr., Frederick and Donald Urban. Survivors include his wife Mary Sowerby of Rockwood, TN; and brothers Ronald Urban (Arlene) from Port Ewen, NY; Edward Urban from Lakeland, FL; and Walter Polaski from South Hampton, MA, plus other relatives.

Family and friends will meet on Saturday, August 29 at 4 PM in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN, for a graveside service and interment with Bishop Jerry Mioduski officiating. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. An on-line register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN is serving the family of Glen Harold Urban.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to: East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Development Department, 2018 Clinch Ave., Knoxville, TN 37916.

