David Connell Reynolds, Kingston

Mr. David Connell Reynolds, age 75 of Kingston, Tennessee passed away from complications of a heart attack, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He was a member of Rockwood Church of God Prophecy. He loved Tennessee football. David loved to walk, enjoyed his Church friends & family, eating breakfast with his buddies at the Handee Burger. He gave a great testimony to doctors, nurses and medical staff living a long life without sickness or hospitalization. He was preceded in death by his Wife; Anita Reynolds, Parents; Connell and Glenna Reynolds, Brother; Billy Reynolds, Sisters; Doris Baze and Wanda Johnson.

Survivors Include:

Daughters: Gala Denise Bateman (Michael) of Harvest Alabama

Amy Lorene Boyd (Stephen) of Kingston, Tennessee

Grandchildren: Lindsey Lee (Derrick)

Kelsey Boyd (Tony Carson Fiancé)

Sarah Bateman

Great-Grandchild: Ryland Eric Lee

Sister: Lillian Drake of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee

Family will have a Memorial service at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. David Connell Reynolds.

