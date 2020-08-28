David Connell Reynolds, Kingston

2 hours ago Obituaries

Mr. David Connell Reynolds, age 75 of Kingston, Tennessee passed away from complications of a heart attack, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He was a member of Rockwood Church of God Prophecy. He loved Tennessee football. David loved to walk, enjoyed his Church friends & family, eating breakfast with his buddies at the Handee Burger. He gave a great testimony to doctors, nurses and medical staff living a long life without sickness or hospitalization. He was preceded in death by his Wife; Anita Reynolds, Parents; Connell and Glenna Reynolds, Brother; Billy Reynolds, Sisters; Doris Baze and Wanda Johnson.

Survivors Include:

Daughters:             Gala Denise Bateman (Michael) of Harvest Alabama

                                   Amy Lorene Boyd (Stephen) of Kingston, Tennessee

Grandchildren:      Lindsey Lee (Derrick)

                                   Kelsey Boyd (Tony Carson Fiancé)

                                   Sarah Bateman

Great-Grandchild: Ryland Eric Lee

Sister:                       Lillian Drake of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee

Family will have a Memorial service at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. David Connell Reynolds.

